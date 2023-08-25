One of the biggest rock bands in the world is giving a boost to some students in Ventura County

Oxnard College has been selected to receive a $100,000 grant from the Grammy Award-winning band Metallica and its foundation, All Within My Hands.

"We will have these cool shirts that say, 'Metallica scholar on them," said Interim President of Oxnard College, Dr. Oscar Cobian. He says it’s not every day a rock band invests in your students.

"We appreciate Metallica sharing that platform with us," he said.

The award is one given to just 11 colleges nationwide and will support students in the college’s Culinary Arts, Dental Hygiene and Fire Academy programs.

Cobian said that oftentimes essential equipment like safety boots for the Fire Academy students or knives for Culinary Arts students can be prohibitively expensive, and the grant can support students in supplying these essentials.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results,” said Lars Ulrich, drummer and co-founder of Metallica. “Five years into our efforts, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program.”