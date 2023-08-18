The prospect of Hurricane Hilary is impacting the planning of a number of events across the Tri-Counties this weekend

The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow returns this weekend with a packed schedule of airborne entertainment.

"It'll be very loud this weekend...it'll be a good time," Lieutenant Wes Perkins, and he should know - he will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet in the airshow this weekend.

Perkins said that safety is the number one concern when it comes to making decisions about the weather impacting the airshow.

"We are watching the weather to see the safety aspect of it. If we can still operate within our weather minimums we'll still fly on Sunday if the airshow decides to keep going," said Perkins.

It's possible the weather could affect scheduled flight times so it's advisable to check their website for updates.

The Wings Over Camarillo runs Saturday and Sunday at Camarillo Airport.