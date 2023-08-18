2023
California Coast News

The prospect of Hurricane Hilary is impacting the planning of a number of events across the Tri-Counties this weekend

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM PDT
The F-18 Rhino Tac Demo is one of the airborne attractions at the Wings Over Camarillo Airshow this weekend
West Coast Rhinos
The F-18 Rhino Tac Demo is one of the airborne attractions at the Wings Over Camarillo Airshow this weekend

One event keeping a close eye on the weather is the area’s biggest airshow.

The Wings Over Camarillo Airshow returns this weekend with a packed schedule of airborne entertainment.

"It'll be very loud this weekend...it'll be a good time," Lieutenant Wes Perkins, and he should know - he will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet in the airshow this weekend.

Perkins said that safety is the number one concern when it comes to making decisions about the weather impacting the airshow.

"We are watching the weather to see the safety aspect of it. If we can still operate within our weather minimums we'll still fly on Sunday if the airshow decides to keep going," said Perkins.

It's possible the weather could affect scheduled flight times so it's advisable to check their website for updates.

The Wings Over Camarillo runs Saturday and Sunday at Camarillo Airport.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
