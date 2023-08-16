2023
Rocket launch set for Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM PDT
SpaceX Photo
A Falcon 9 liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX is planning a 12:01 a.m. Thursday launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with a paylaod of 21 satellites.

If you’re up early Thursday morning, you might get a good view of the latest rocket launch from the Tri-Counties. SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying a payload of 21 communications satellites into orbit.

The launch is set for 12:01 a.m. Thursday. If there is a hold in the launch, there’s a second opportunity at 12:51 a.m.

The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the coast, so there shouldn’t be a sonic boom in our region from its reentry.

The Starlink satellites being launched are part of a global network providing internet service to underserved parts of the world.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
