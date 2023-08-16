Rocket launch set for Central Coast

If you’re up early Thursday morning, you might get a good view of the latest rocket launch from the Tri-Counties. SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying a payload of 21 communications satellites into orbit.

The launch is set for 12:01 a.m. Thursday. If there is a hold in the launch, there’s a second opportunity at 12:51 a.m.

The reusable first stage booster is set to land on a barge off the coast, so there shouldn’t be a sonic boom in our region from its reentry.

The Starlink satellites being launched are part of a global network providing internet service to underserved parts of the world.