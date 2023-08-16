Displaced and injured animals in Maui are being helped from the Conejo Valley

They may be 2 and a half thousand miles away, but displaced animals in Maui are being helped from the Animal Care Center in Agoura Hills.

"Maui is suffering - the dogs, the cats - they have a lot of exotic birds there...I don't know how to do nothing so I had to do something, " explained Shelley McEwan. McEwan has been a volunteer here for almost 15 years. She’s now taking donations to help pets in need, and sending those to Maui for distribution.

"Yesterday we sent off 270lbs of brand new leashes, collars, harnesses and 100 reusable metal bowls. It went out in 8 boxes via UPS," explained McEwan.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Donations for animals in Maui are being collected at Agoura Animal Care Center

McEwan said that as well as new and only very gentle used items, they are seeking financial contributions which will be channeled to a humane animal non-profit on the island.

Local donations can be dropped off at the shelter.