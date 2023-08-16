2023
California Coast News

Displaced and injured animals in Maui are being helped from the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT
A burnt tree stands in front of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. Kula was ravaged by a wildfire the same day one ripped through Lahaina. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
A burnt tree stands in front of a home destroyed by a wildfire last week in Hawaii

Agoura animal shelter is collecting donations to help animals in parts of Maui, Hawaii, impacted by the recent wildfires.

They may be 2 and a half thousand miles away, but displaced animals in Maui are being helped from the Animal Care Center in Agoura Hills.

"Maui is suffering - the dogs, the cats - they have a lot of exotic birds there...I don't know how to do nothing so I had to do something, " explained Shelley McEwan. McEwan has been a volunteer here for almost 15 years. She’s now taking donations to help pets in need, and sending those to Maui for distribution.

"Yesterday we sent off 270lbs of brand new leashes, collars, harnesses and 100 reusable metal bowls. It went out in 8 boxes via UPS," explained McEwan.

Donations for animals in Maui are being collected at Agoura Animal Care Center
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Donations for animals in Maui are being collected at Agoura Animal Care Center

McEwan said that as well as new and only very gentle used items, they are seeking financial contributions which will be channeled to a humane animal non-profit on the island.

Local donations can be dropped off at the shelter.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
