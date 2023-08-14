Boost for bees and pollinators on the Central Coast

The loss of pollinators in California affects both agricultural and natural ecosystems, and due to a combination of habitat destruction, pesticides, disease and climate change, the population has dramatically declined.

"A lot of our crops depend on pollination and there's been a really severe decline in habit for those pollinators," said Molly Taylor, Climate Smart Agriculture Program Manager, at the Community Environmental Council – one of the partners in receiving a nearly $2 million grant to boost pollinator habitat on agricultural lands along California’s Central Coast.

"We are trying to provide the habitat necessary for their survival, like a hedgerow or a riparian forest buffer," she said.

Farmers and ranchers can apply for up to $200,000 to plant and maintain pollinator habitats.