California Coast News

Boost for bees and pollinators on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published August 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT
A nearly $2 million grant hopes to boost pollinator habitat on agricultural lands along California’s Central Coast
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
There has been a decline in the population of pollinators in recent years.

The loss of pollinators in California affects both agricultural and natural ecosystems, and due to a combination of habitat destruction, pesticides, disease and climate change, the population has dramatically declined.

"A lot of our crops depend on pollination and there's been a really severe decline in habit for those pollinators," said Molly Taylor, Climate Smart Agriculture Program Manager, at the Community Environmental Council – one of the partners in receiving a nearly $2 million grant to boost pollinator habitat on agricultural lands along California’s Central Coast.

"We are trying to provide the habitat necessary for their survival, like a hedgerow or a riparian forest buffer," she said.

Farmers and ranchers can apply for up to $200,000 to plant and maintain pollinator habitats.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
