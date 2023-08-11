2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

What a cute face! It's the Santa Barbara's Zoo's new red panda

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT
One of the Santa Barbara Zoo's newest residents is a rare red panda.
Santa Barbara Zoo
One of the Santa Barbara Zoo's newest residents is a rare red panda.

Raj has been living at the Zoo since April, but is now out from behind the scenes, living in his public enclosure.

You can finally meet a colorful new South Coast resident. It’s a red panda called Raj.

He’s one of the latest additions to the Santa Barbara Zoo. He’s been living at the Zoo since April, but living behind the scenes while he gets acclimated. He came to Santa Barbara from a New York Zoo.

Red Pandas are native to parts of the Himalayas, and China. They are endangered. Due to habitat loss, there are less than 10,000 left in the world.

They’re recognizable because of their reddish brown fur, bushy tails, and bearlike faces.

Despite their names, red pandas aren’t related to giant pandas.

Tags
california coast newscal coast newssanta barbara zoo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco