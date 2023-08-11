What a cute face! It's the Santa Barbara's Zoo's new red panda

You can finally meet a colorful new South Coast resident. It’s a red panda called Raj.

He’s one of the latest additions to the Santa Barbara Zoo. He’s been living at the Zoo since April, but living behind the scenes while he gets acclimated. He came to Santa Barbara from a New York Zoo.

Red Pandas are native to parts of the Himalayas, and China. They are endangered. Due to habitat loss, there are less than 10,000 left in the world.

They’re recognizable because of their reddish brown fur, bushy tails, and bearlike faces.

Despite their names, red pandas aren’t related to giant pandas.