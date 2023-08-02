The first of hundreds of thousands of visitors flock through the gates at Ventura County Fair

Even in the line waiting for the gates to open, the atmosphere is carnival-like at the Ventura County Fair. The Fair opened its doors at noon Wednesday for the first 12 days and nights of fast-paced - and calorie-laden - entertainment.

"I always look forward to the food...and the atmosphere, it's fun," said Jodie Heath, who has been coming to the Fair for 65 years!

Heath said she meets up with her family members and enjoy everything from the rides to the shopping, and it's been a happy tradition for her for decades.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The Fair attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors

Meghan Hook, who does the marketing for the Fairground, told KCLU they're excited to welcome back the County Fair and this year is bigger and better than ever.

"We are so excited to feature so many new entertainment acts, activities, things to see, things to do, things to eat - and there are so many local vendors to shop," she said.

Hook says a new craft beer and wine garden featuring only local breweries and giving visitors a chance to relax and enjoy some music, between some of the more adrenaline-packed parts of the day.

Ventura County Fair runs through August 13 at Ventura County Fairgrounds.