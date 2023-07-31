2023
A new way to tackle the problem of students vaping on campus in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 31, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
State of the art vape detectors are being installed in some schools in Moorpark
State of the art vape detectors are being installed in some schools in Moorpark

State-of-the-art vape detectors are going into bathrooms of some schools in Moorpark Unified School District.

Because liquid in an e-cigarette is vaporized rather than burned, it’s difficult for teachers and staff to catch students in the act of vaping on campus.

Some schools in Ventura County are tackling the problem by installing state-of-the-art vape detectors in school bathrooms. They are intended to deter students from using e-cigarettes.

"This is part of an effort because we recognize that vaping is a major health concern for students," said Daniel Wolowicz, from Moorpark Unified School District.

He says the state of the art detectors will be a helpful tool in tackling the problem, which is prevalent even in middle schools.

"It's being more pervasive so it's just one more step for us to deter those students and lead them to make healthier choices," he told KCLU.

"These detectors also give students a sense of comfort who don't want to be around students vaping," he said.

The 12 HALO smart sensors are being installed in bathrooms at Moorpark High School, Chaparral Middle School and Mesa Verde Middle School.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday