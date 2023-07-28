A two-day arts event – which paused for the pandemic – is returning to Ventura

From large art installations to music and poetry, the Ventura ArtWalk turns the city into a living gallery.

"What's very special about this event," explained Marie Lakin - the Chair of ArtWalk, "Is not only does it highlight our existing arts organizations but it gives regular businesses - architects or a salon - the opportunity to become a gallery for a couple of days."

ArtWalk / It runs September 23 and 24

She says it’s great to have the event return after an extended pause for the pandemic.

"We are back better than ever, there's so much enthusiasm for this event," said Lakin.

A map of the entire ArtWalk route will be available in various locations and online at www.artwalkventura.org. Transportation will be provided free in the ArtWalk area by Gold Coast Transit.