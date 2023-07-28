2023
California Coast News

A two-day arts event – which paused for the pandemic – is returning to Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 28, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Ventura ArtWalk is returning in September after a hiatus for the pandemic
ArtWalk
/
Ventura ArtWalk is returning in September after a hiatus for the pandemic

The ArtWalk runs September 23-24 in Downtown Ventura and the Ventura Avenue Area.

From large art installations to music and poetry, the Ventura ArtWalk turns the city into a living gallery.

"What's very special about this event," explained Marie Lakin - the Chair of ArtWalk, "Is not only does it highlight our existing arts organizations but it gives regular businesses - architects or a salon - the opportunity to become a gallery for a couple of days."

It runs September 23 and 24
ArtWalk
/
It runs September 23 and 24

She says it’s great to have the event return after an extended pause for the pandemic.

"We are back better than ever, there's so much enthusiasm for this event," said Lakin.

A map of the entire ArtWalk route will be available in various locations and online at www.artwalkventura.org. Transportation will be provided free in the ArtWalk area by Gold Coast Transit.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
