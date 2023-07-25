Are you ready for some football? The Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard for their summer training camp

They’re back! The pro football team known as America’s team has returned to Oxnard once again for its summer training camp.

Dallas Cowboys fans from around the country are once again be converging on Oxnard to get a closeup look at their team.

There are 12 public workouts scheduled between now and August 15th in Oxnard.

They will take place at the River Ridge Playing Fields, off of Ventura Avenue in Oxnard. The first public workout is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

On Friday, there will be a free fan event at The Collection, the Oxnard shopping center just off of Highway 101. That starts at 4 p.m.

Then, on Saturday morning, the team will hold its official opening ceremony. The gates open at 9 a.m., with the practice starting at 11:30 a.m.

Attending the workouts is free, but there is a charge for parking.

Cowboys fans are optimistic about the upcoming season. The team has a 12 win, five loss regular season record last year before being eliminated in the playoffs.