California Coast News

Hopes for a vaccine to reduce the risk to the California Condor population from avian flu

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT
It's hoped a vaccine will reduce the risk to the California Condor population from Avian flu
Jeffrey Eisen
/
Unsplash
It's hoped a vaccine will reduce the risk to the California Condor population from Avian flu

They’re a critically endangered species.

There have already been 21 deaths of California condors from Avian Influenza – otherwise known as bird flu, in Arizona.

The virus, which has not yet been detected in the other condor populations in California, poses an imminent threat to our California Condor populations, explained Julie Barnes, the Vice President of Animal Care and Health at Santa Barbara Zoo.

She said so much work has gone into building up the population, which is at endangered species, that losing the 21 birds so far is a huge loss to conservation efforts.

The concern is that more birds in that population may become infected and die from the virus which is very devastating to the recovery program."

Barnes says administering a vaccine to protect the critically endangered birds will have its challenges.

"They will trial the vaccine on some condors who are currently in human care and if it proves safe and effective...there will be discussions about implementing it in birds that are free-ranging.

"But, of course, it will be very complicated to vaccinate wild condors," said Barnes.

Friends of California Condors Wild & Free have also teamed up with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to raise funds for the Condor Survival Fund in support of the field team response to avian influenza.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
