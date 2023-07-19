2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Some of the X Games competitors took time to inspire the next generation of skateboarding stars

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT
200 students in grades K-5 at ATLAS Elementary School in Ventura were paid a visit by pro skateboarders who are competing in the X Games California 2023 finals weekend
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
200 students in grades K-5 at ATLAS Elementary School in Ventura were paid a visit by pro skateboarders who are competing in the X Games California 2023 finals weekend

From skateboarding to BMX biking, the X Games finals this weekend in Ventura will highlight the skills of world class athletes.

It’s probably the first time these ATLAS Elementary School students in Ventura County have encountered a professional skateboarder. But soon, their city will be inundated with them, as it gears up to host the X Games.

Team USA skateboarder Bryce Wettstein, 19, will be competing – but for now, is focusing on inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Pro skateboarders Bryce Wettstein, 19, (seated left) and Ruby Lilley, 16 (center) were on hand to inspire the younger generation
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Pro skateboarders Bryce Wettstein, 19, (seated left) and Ruby Lilley, 16 (center) were on hand to inspire the younger generation

"All these kids that I'm seeing today - I know they all love something and have passion for something, what are they going to do with that love and passion?" she said.

She was joined by 16-year-old Ruby Lilley and students were treated to a brief demonstration of skateboarding tricks.

The X Games runs July 21-23 at Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday