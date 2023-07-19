Some of the X Games competitors took time to inspire the next generation of skateboarding stars

It’s probably the first time these ATLAS Elementary School students in Ventura County have encountered a professional skateboarder. But soon, their city will be inundated with them, as it gears up to host the X Games.

Team USA skateboarder Bryce Wettstein, 19, will be competing – but for now, is focusing on inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Pro skateboarders Bryce Wettstein, 19, (seated left) and Ruby Lilley, 16 (center) were on hand to inspire the younger generation

"All these kids that I'm seeing today - I know they all love something and have passion for something, what are they going to do with that love and passion?" she said.

She was joined by 16-year-old Ruby Lilley and students were treated to a brief demonstration of skateboarding tricks.

The X Games runs July 21-23 at Ventura County Fairgrounds.