Up, up, and away! Rocket carrying 48 satellites lifts off from Central Coast

It was up, up, and away on the Central Coast Friday afternoon, as SpaceX successfully launched a rocket carrying 48 satellites into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:29 p.m. It carried 48 Starlink satellites into orbit. They are part of a growing global network of satellites providing internet service to underserved parts of the world.

It was the 45th SpaceX flight of the year, and the 14th from Vandenberg.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the coast of Baja California.