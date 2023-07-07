2023
Powerful museum exhibition in Ventura County examining the Holocaust tops the 100,000 visitor mark

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM PDT
One of the prisoners uniforms from Auschwitz which is on display at the Reagan Library exhibition.
KCLU
/
One of the prisoners uniforms from Auschwitz which is on display at the Reagan Library exhibition.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley has extended its hours to handle the huge crowds coming to see the Auschwitz exhibition.

A museum exhibition in Ventura County commemorating those who died during the Holocaust has attracted more than 100,000 visitors.

“Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” is the most viewed special exhibition in the history of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Because of the large crowds, the Simi Valley library has extended its operating hours on the weekends. The recent rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States, and around the world has generated extra interest in the subject.

An actual sign from the Auschwitz concentration camp is one of the hundreds of artifacts now on display in an exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.
KCLU
/
An actual sign from the Auschwitz concentration camp is one of the hundreds of artifacts now on display in an exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

The exhibition has hundreds of artifacts from the infamous death camp. It uses the Auschwitz story to tell the bigger story of the Holocaust.

In addition to the 100,000 people who visited the library to see it, an additional 20,000 advance tickets have already been sold. It’s set to close August 13th.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
