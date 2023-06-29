2023
An arts festival in Ojai aims to nurture a new generation of playwrights

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 29, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
The Ojai Playwrights conference will include presentations of five fresh new plays.

It will also host other events designed to foster connections between the playwrights of today, the artists of tomorrow, and audiences.

"It's a lot of creating beautiful, intentional community so that artists can come together and make these really bold, really visionary new plays," explained Jeremy Cohen, the Producing Artistic Director – who is taking the reins of the long-running festival for the first time.

"I'm really excited to bring a huge diversity of artists together - the playwrights, the directors, the dramators, the actors - to tell these stories that I think are absolutely why people need to come back to the theater to see live work on stage," said Cohen.

The Ojai Playwrights Conference runs August 2nd thru 6th.

