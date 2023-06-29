An arts festival in Ojai aims to nurture a new generation of playwrights

It will also host other events designed to foster connections between the playwrights of today, the artists of tomorrow, and audiences.

"It's a lot of creating beautiful, intentional community so that artists can come together and make these really bold, really visionary new plays," explained Jeremy Cohen, the Producing Artistic Director – who is taking the reins of the long-running festival for the first time.

"I'm really excited to bring a huge diversity of artists together - the playwrights, the directors, the dramators, the actors - to tell these stories that I think are absolutely why people need to come back to the theater to see live work on stage," said Cohen.

The Ojai Playwrights Conference runs August 2nd thru 6th.