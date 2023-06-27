Almost football season? The Dallas Cowboys are returning to Oxnard for their summer training camp

Ventura County will once again be hosting the summer training camp for what’s known as America’s football team. The Dallas Cowboys are continuing their decades old tradition of holding their summer camp in Oxnard.

The team will once again be at the Residence Inn at River Ridge. The camp is set for July 26 to August 15, with 10 open to the public practices planned. Wednesday, July 26 is the first public practice.

On Saturday, July 29 the team will host its annual camp opening ceremony, with live entertainment, live appearances by some past and current players, some autograph sessions, and more.

The Cowboys will break camp for a preseason game in Seattle August 19, and wrap up their summer training schedule back in Texas.

The Los Angeles Rams have a year-round traning facility on the California Lutheran University Campus in Thousand Oaks, but that facility is closed to the public. The team does its summer training in Orange County, where it opens its gates for a number of public practices.

