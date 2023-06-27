After mass evictions in Santa Barbara County, new renters ordinance gets preliminary approval

It’s been a heart-wrenching issue in Santa Barbara County. Around a thousand people received eviction orders in the county, following the sale of some large apartment complexes in the county, and plans by the new owners to remodel them.

Now, Santa Barbara County Supervisors have given preliminary approval to an ordinance intended to provide new renter protections.

It would require landlords to offer tenants leases that are at least a year long. The tenant would not be required to sign, but would have the option.

It says that the eviction clause for “substantial renovations” can only be for health and safety work, and not just for cosmetics like new paint and carpet.

And, it a tenant is evicted because of renovations, they need to have the right of first refusal for the renovated unit. But, the county can’t regulate the new rent, which is entirely up to the owner.