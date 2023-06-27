A South Coast summer program teams professional playwrights with the playwrights of the future

Three professional playwrights, three new plays and just three weeks to develop them with the student playwrights of tomorrow.

"All three writers are award-winning writers," explained Risa Brainin, the artistic director of Launch Pad:New Plays In Progress at UC Santa Barbara. The program opens up the creative process in a series of fast-paced workshops and culminates in a free public reading.

"A reading of whatever they have! Sometimes it's the whole play, sometimes it will be scenes, it depends where the play is at," she explained.

She says the response from the audience is a key part of the development of the plays.