A SoCal Soccer team, which trains in Ventura County, has two players selected for the national squad

Julie Ertz and Alyssa Thompson both play for Angel City FC, who train at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, and have been selected to play for the US national team.

"Julie has come back after having her first son - and for Alyssa to be so young - she's the youngest player rostered on this US team," said Angel City’s General Manager, Angela Hucles Mangano – who herself is a former world cup player.

She had this advice for the players: "Being able to leave out any other distractions and stay within your team's bubble really helps you to be successful in that tournament," she told KCLU, adding that both players are "well-equipped" to be able to do that.

She also said they should also try take a moment to enjoy the unique experience.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup starts on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.