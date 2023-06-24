2023
California Coast News

A SoCal Soccer team, which trains in Ventura County, has two players selected for the national squad

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM PDT
Alyssa Thompson (pictured center) is one of the players selected from Angel City FC
Will Navarro
/
Alyssa Thompson (pictured center) is one of the players selected from Angel City FC

The players from Angel City FC will represent the United States in the Women’s World Cup.

Julie Ertz and Alyssa Thompson both play for Angel City FC, who train at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, and have been selected to play for the US national team.

"Julie has come back after having her first son - and for Alyssa to be so young - she's the youngest player rostered on this US team," said Angel City’s General Manager, Angela Hucles Mangano – who herself is a former world cup player.

She had this advice for the players: "Being able to leave out any other distractions and stay within your team's bubble really helps you to be successful in that tournament," she told KCLU, adding that both players are "well-equipped" to be able to do that.

She also said they should also try take a moment to enjoy the unique experience.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup starts on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
