A fragrant event: The Lompoc Flower Festival celebrates is 70th anniversary

A Central Coast community is celebrating its flowery heritage this weekend, The Lompoc Flower Festival is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

There’s live music, a carnival, food, and crafts in Ryon Memorial Park.

The festival is a celebration of the flower growing history of the Lompoc Valley.

And, for the first time in four years, the Lompoc Flower Festival parade is returning. It was cancelled during the last few years due to the pandemic. It begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. It starts on H Street, continues onto Ocean Ave, and ends at Ryon Park.