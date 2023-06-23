2023
A fragrant event: The Lompoc Flower Festival celebrates is 70th anniversary

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT

The Flower Festival Parade is back for the first time in four years.

A Central Coast community is celebrating its flowery heritage this weekend, The Lompoc Flower Festival is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

There’s live music, a carnival, food, and crafts in Ryon Memorial Park.

The festival is a celebration of the flower growing history of the Lompoc Valley.

And, for the first time in four years, the Lompoc Flower Festival parade is returning. It was cancelled during the last few years due to the pandemic. It begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. It starts on H Street, continues onto Ocean Ave, and ends at Ryon Park.

