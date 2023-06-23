2023
A creative way to tackle graffiti on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
The City of Santa Maria
/
The City of Santa Maria is asking local artists to showcase their work in a unique way – on 15 utility boxes around the city

It’s a way to bring local artwork to Santa Maria as well as tackling an anti-social issue.

The City of Santa Maria is asking local artists to showcase their work in a unique way – on 15 utility boxes around the city.

"They're these gray boxes that sit on the side of the road often tagged with graffiti or an eyesore as they're just a large metal box," said Dennis Smitherman, the Recreation Services Manager for the City.

He says that the artworks don’t just brighten up a commute – it also serves as a way to reduce graffiti on the boxes.

"Artists whether you're a street artist or a muralist tend to respect each others work and there tends to be less graffiti on those that already have artwork on it," he explained.

Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County residents that are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter.

Selected artists will receive a $1000 stipend and up to $250 material costs and the deadline to submit application packets is 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023.

Download the application and Box Art design template at the City’s website: www.cityofsantamaria.org/recreation

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday