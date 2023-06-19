2023
California Coast News

Families who rely on free breakfast and lunch programs are getting some help

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
A program in Ventura County is one of many that offers free nutritional lunches during the break.

During school time, free breakfast and lunch are provided to children in public schools – so when school is out – they no longer have access to those meals.

"There's a lot of students that it impacts their daily life when they don't have a meal," explained Director of Child Nutrition for Moorpark Unified School District, Orlando Orozco.

Their summer food program provides a no-cost healthy meal for students while school is out.

"We offer a non-stop service...when school is not in session we have a participation of around 1000 to 1500 students," explained Orozco.

Meals will be served at Flory Academy of Sciences and Technology, 240 Flory Ave., Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child age 18 or younger may receive a meal.

There are similar programs across the Tri-Counties.

