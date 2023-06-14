A way to help those with a dream of owning a home in Ventura County, turn those dreams into a reality

In a difficult market, home ownership for low or moderate income families has becoming increasingly challenging to achieve.

"It's always difficult but it's even more difficult now with home prices staying high and interest rates increasing." said Keily Victoria, from Ventura County Community Development Corporation. She’s one of the organizers of a virtual conference which provides prospective homeowners access to valuable resources.

"It has proven very difficult with those two barriers," she said.

Victoria told KCLU that "it's possible, but homebuyers need to know what's out there or what they qualify for."

Victoria said prospective homebuyers will have the opportunity to sign up for the free Virtual Loan Center which provides an opportunity for a free, no-obligation pre-qualification session to help potential borrowers determine their eligibility for first time homebuyers and programs.

As well as access information about programs offering up to $152,000 in down-payment assistance and join more than 10 workshops offering information on topics like credit, down payment assistance, home equity, ADUs, and real estate market update.

Register for free at https://vccdc.org/hoc (Spanish translation and ASL interpretation will be available).