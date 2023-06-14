2023
California Coast News

A way to help those with a dream of owning a home in Ventura County, turn those dreams into a reality

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
VCCDC
/
Ventura County Community Development Corporation (VCCDC) is hosting a Homeownership Virtual Conference aiming to give prospective homeowners guidance and practical tools to help them achieve their dream of owning or staying in their own home.

In a difficult market, home ownership for low or moderate income families has becoming increasingly challenging to achieve.

"It's always difficult but it's even more difficult now with home prices staying high and interest rates increasing." said Keily Victoria, from Ventura County Community Development Corporation. She’s one of the organizers of a virtual conference which provides prospective homeowners access to valuable resources.

"It has proven very difficult with those two barriers," she said.

Victoria told KCLU that "it's possible, but homebuyers need to know what's out there or what they qualify for."

Victoria said prospective homebuyers will have the opportunity to sign up for the free Virtual Loan Center which provides an opportunity for a free, no-obligation pre-qualification session to help potential borrowers determine their eligibility for first time homebuyers and programs.

As well as access information about programs offering up to $152,000 in down-payment assistance and join more than 10 workshops offering information on topics like credit, down payment assistance, home equity, ADUs, and real estate market update.

Register for free at https://vccdc.org/hoc (Spanish translation and ASL interpretation will be available).

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
