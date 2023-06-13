Santa Barbara Zoo gets a new (and very tall!) resident

The Santa Barbara Zoo has a very new, and a very rare resident.

A male Masai Giraffe has joined the zoo's Masai giraffe herd. The three-year-old giraffe named Theo came to Santa Barbara from the Cincinnati Zoo.

There are now four of the giraffes at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The zoo is part of a North American breeding program to support the endangered species. There are than more than 120 Masai giraffes at 28 zoos.