Santa Barbara Zoo gets a new (and very tall!) resident

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM PDT
Santa Barbara Zoo
/
The Santa Barbara Zoo's latest resident is a Masai giraffe named Theo which came from the Cincinnati Zoo.

It's Theo, a three-year-old Masai giraffe.

The Santa Barbara Zoo has a very new, and a very rare resident.

A male Masai Giraffe has joined the zoo's Masai giraffe herd. The three-year-old giraffe named Theo came to Santa Barbara from the Cincinnati Zoo.

There are now four of the giraffes at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The zoo is part of a North American breeding program to support the endangered species. There are than more than 120 Masai giraffes at 28 zoos.

Lance Orozco
