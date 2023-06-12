It's off! SpaceX launches rocket carrying more than 70 small payloads into orbit from Central Coast

Most people in the Tri-Counties couldn’t see it because of cloud cover, but a rocket carrying more than 70 small payloads took off from the Central Coast Monday afternoon.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:35 p.m.

It’s what’s known as a rideshare mission, carrying a craft which deployed 72 small payloads.

The reusable first stage booster landed safely after completing its part of the mission. But, unlike most flights where it lands on a barge off the coast of Baja California, it landed back at Vandenberg Space Force Base.