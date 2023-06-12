2023
California Coast News

It's off! SpaceX launches rocket carrying more than 70 small payloads into orbit from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon.
SpaceX
/
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday afternoon.

Reusable booster successfully lands back at Vandenberg Space Force Base after Monday afternoon launch.

Most people in the Tri-Counties couldn’t see it because of cloud cover, but a rocket carrying more than 70 small payloads took off from the Central Coast Monday afternoon.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:35 p.m.

It’s what’s known as a rideshare mission, carrying a craft which deployed 72 small payloads.

The reusable first stage booster landed safely after completing its part of the mission. But, unlike most flights where it lands on a barge off the coast of Baja California, it landed back at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
