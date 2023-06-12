It's off! SpaceX launches rocket carrying more than 70 small payloads into orbit from Central Coast
Reusable booster successfully lands back at Vandenberg Space Force Base after Monday afternoon launch.
Most people in the Tri-Counties couldn’t see it because of cloud cover, but a rocket carrying more than 70 small payloads took off from the Central Coast Monday afternoon.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:35 p.m.
It’s what’s known as a rideshare mission, carrying a craft which deployed 72 small payloads.
The reusable first stage booster landed safely after completing its part of the mission. But, unlike most flights where it lands on a barge off the coast of Baja California, it landed back at Vandenberg Space Force Base.