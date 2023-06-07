2023
Santa Barbara County settles (well, sort of settles) controversy over county's ambulance services

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT
Santa Barbara County Supervisors have decided to offer ambulance services on a non-exclusive basis.
Matt Napo
/
Unsplash
Instead of awarding exclusive contract for services as it did in the past, it will allow organizations to apply for non-exclusive contracts.

It’s been a controversial subject, and now a big change is coming to how ambulance services are provided in Santa Barbara County.

For decades, AMR had an exclusive contract to provide services to most of the county.

AMR’s contract is up for renewal next year. The county opened it up to bidders. The County Fire Department applied, contending that since it’s a first responder already, it would make sense for it to handle ambulance services as well.

County staff members recommended that the county stay with AMR.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors rejected the staff recommendation, but also didn’t give the contract to the county fire department. They asked the staff to develop proposals for non-exclusive ambulance contracts.

This week, Supervisors approved that plan. It will include different categories of permits for services ranging from 9-1-1 calls to patient transfers between medical facilities.

The board will review the applications and decide who gets what permits.

