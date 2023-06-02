Free microchip clinics are being held all month in Santa Barbara County

When you think of July 4th, you think of fireworks and celebrations. Unless – you’re a pet owner.

"The 4th of July here is loud!" said Sarah Aguilar, Director of Animal Services for Santa Barbara County.

Pets can get microchipped for free throughout the county ahead of the holiday at all three shelter locations in the county.

Aguilar said they are also setting up additional locations in remote parts of the county including Cuyama, Guadalupe and Solvang, to try to help get as many pets identified as possible, ahead of the risk of separation during holiday firework displays.

To schedule an appointment you can call:

Santa Barbara 805-681-5285

Santa Maria 805-934-6119 x 7

Or schedule yourself online at sbcanimalservices.org under the Responsible Pet Ownership section.