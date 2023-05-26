A reminder to be cautious of rattlesnakes when hiking in the Tri-Counties this holiday weekend

Even experienced hikers can find themselves in a situation with a rattlesnake – like one hiker in SB County who was airlifted after being bitten on a hike earlier this month.

She was hiking wearing proper hiking boots, "But the snake bit right through her shoe!" said Christina Atchison, who is with Montecito Fire Department.

She said many trails in Santa Barbara County are still closed and not cleared following the storms earlier this year and that makes for a good natural habitat – and hiding place – for a rattlesnake.

"It's harder to see what the hazards are out there because of the vegetation," said Atchison. She shared a reminder to stick to trails which are open and to avoid closed trails until they are made safer.

Atchison also said to make sure you know your location, to hike with a buddy, and to make sure someone knows where you’ve gone.

This is the Forest Order that details trail closures and here is a list of the closures within the Santa Barbara Ranger District of the Los Padres National Forest:

Santa Barbara Ranger District Trail Closures:

28W05 Aliso Loop Trail - closed temporarily due to high water levels at the crossing. No access until water levels recede.

27W17 Jesusita Trail is temporarily closed until further notice due to wash outs and storm damage. Closed until further notice.

25W09 Franklin Trail

26W12 Blue Canyon Trail - no access due to the closure of E. Camino Cielo Rd.

26W13 Blue Canyon Connector Trail

26W14 Romero Trail (frontside)

26W25 Old Romero Trail

26W15 San Ysidro Trail

Tunnel Trail - (closed frontside and backside)

27W18 Tunnel Connector Trail (backside)

27W09 Santa Cruz Trail (Upper Oso to Santa Cruz Guard Station)

27W13 Arroyo Burro Trail

27W25 Matias Connector Trail

31W08 Gaviota Peak Trail

31W18 Arroyo Quemado Trail

26W06 Alamar Trail