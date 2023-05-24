2023
California Coast News

There’s a drastic increase in lost pets coming into animal shelters in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 24, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT
Brody has been at the shelter since the start of April
Santa Barbara County Animal Services
Brody has been at the shelter since the start of April

There’s a 46% increase from this time a year ago.

One year ago, the three animal services shelters in Santa Barbara County received 260 lost pets in the month. This year, that’s risen drastically to 381 lost pets for the same month.

"We've not ever seen this drastic of a jump before. It's heartbreaking," said Sarah Aguilar, Director of Animal Services for Santa Barbara County.

It’s a complex problem because not all animals being brought in as strays may actually be so, explained Aguilar.

Kilo has been at the shelter since February
Santa Barbara County Animal Services
Kilo has been at the shelter since February

"When COVID started we had more first time pet owners than ever before," said Aguilar.

"People are having to make tough decisions," she said, citing the difficulties and expense in accessing veterinary care as one of many financial reasons people may relinquish a pet to the shelter.

She said she thinks some owners find it easier to claim an animal is a stray rather than telling the shelter it's their own pet, to avoid any stigma in relinquishing a pet.

Aguilar emphasized that the shelter is not there to judge, or turn them away, and said that knowing the reasons for giving up a pet can help them find a suitable new home.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
