2023
California Coast News

Thousands of rescue kittens in Ventura County need support

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 8, 2023 at 8:29 PM PDT
Ventura County Animal Services are asking for support to help feed all the kittens coming their way
Ventura County Animal Services
/
Ventura County Animal Services is asking for support to help feed all the kittens coming their way

They’re on track to receive more kittens than ever and Ventura County Animal services is asking for support to help feed them.

They’re fluffy, cute – and in abundance. This Spring, more kittens than ever are being fostered in Ventura County.

"It's probably going to be around 2000 kittens that are going to come into our shelter, that's from neonatal, to under-weight kittens," explained Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services.

"They need to be fed every few hours and so we have a lot of foster families in the area who take care of them," said Friedman.

He says they’re in need of food and milk to keep up with the demand.

Approximately 54,000 cans of kitten food and 7,000 ounces of kitten formula are needed.

Items can be dropped off at the Camarillo Animal Shelter, at 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. And the shelter has an Amazon Wish List.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
