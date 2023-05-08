Thousands of rescue kittens in Ventura County need support

They’re fluffy, cute – and in abundance. This Spring, more kittens than ever are being fostered in Ventura County.

"It's probably going to be around 2000 kittens that are going to come into our shelter, that's from neonatal, to under-weight kittens," explained Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services.

"They need to be fed every few hours and so we have a lot of foster families in the area who take care of them," said Friedman.

He says they’re in need of food and milk to keep up with the demand.

Approximately 54,000 cans of kitten food and 7,000 ounces of kitten formula are needed.

Items can be dropped off at the Camarillo Animal Shelter, at 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. And the shelter has an Amazon Wish List.