2 military bases expand to detain immigrants. And, Israel advances into central Gaza

Today's top stories

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to use military bases in New Jersey and Indiana to detain immigrants suspected of being in the U.S. without legal status. There are also plans to increase the number of immigrants detained at Guantanamo Bay. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved these measures, according to a letter dated July 15.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images / Getty Images The seal of the Department of Defense at the Pentagon.

🎧 DHS has been able to use military resources after President Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border on his first day in office, NPR's Ximena Bustillo tells Up First. Use of the bases has been approved through the end of September, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel are responsible for all care. The request for the additional space comes as the Trump administration has pushed to arrest and detain more people in the U.S. without legal status. DHS has nearly 57,000 people in immigration detention, with only around 41,000 beds.

A federal judge is now weighing both sides of the Harvard versus Trump administration case. Lawyers from both sides made their arguments yesterday in court in Boston, while around 100 Harvard supporters rallied outside. The university claims that the government's freezing of research funds is illegal. The administration stated in court filings that the grants were canceled because Harvard violated civil rights law.

🎧 In court, the administration claimed that the federal government has the right to cancel grants at any time if it decides that an institution doesn't align with its priorities — pivoting from its original court filings that Harvard's funds were frozen due to antisemitism on campus. James McAffrey, a Harvard senior who was outside the courthouse yesterday, told NPR's Elissa Nadworny that trying to cut funding is "un-American." The federal grants that were frozen impact about 900 research studies at the university, from national security to cancer treatments.

For the first time in 21 months of war, Israeli ground troops have advanced into central Gaza. Palestinians seeking refuge in several areas there have been ordered to evacuate. Central Gaza is also where many international aid organizations are located, including the World Health Organization.

🎧 The Israeli military hopes to ramp up pressure on Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal by showing it is willing to cross lines it hasn't before, NPR's Emily Feng says. Israeli ground troops were not active in the area, known as Deir al-Balah, because they were concerned about endangering hostages kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Now, Israel faces international pressure from Trump and over 25 countries that called for an end to the war in a joint statement yesterday. Feng says the people more impacted by the military operation are the tens of thousands of Palestinians living in the way of the offensive. Palestinians will be squeezed further into a fragment of the Gaza Strip, where essential services have collapsed.

➡️ Dr. Nick Maynard, a British surgeon working at Nasser Hospital in Gaza, spoke with NPR about performing emergency surgeries under fire, treating malnourished children and caring for trauma patients with catastrophic injuries. Listen to him talk about his experience from inside the hospital here.

➡️ Listen to this Throughline episode to learn more about Edward Said, the man who pushed for recognition of the Palestinian perspective, the pushback he faced, and the dangers he foresaw.

Today's listen

Chris Drukker / Jazz House Kids students

For over 20 years, Jazz House Kids in New Jersey has been dedicated to training the next generation of jazz stars. Promising young musicians get the necessary training to embark on their journey toward jazz stardom. Melissa Walker, founder of the music school, says it is formalized in providing access, learning, career development and community building. Walker says Jazz House Kids goes into schools and either helps already established programs or helps expand programs to jazz. Artists like Isaiah J. Thompson, Julian Lee and Matthew Whitaker have benefited from the unique opportunities offered by Jazz House. Listen to them explain how important a program like this was to them and snippets of them playing music.

Deep dive

Lindsey Wasson / AP / AP Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) struggles to maintain possession against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (left) as Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) reaches for the ball during the second half of a WNBA game Wednesday in Seattle. The Valkyries debuted this season as the league's 13th team.

The WNBA is halfway through the 2025 season and is experiencing significant success. TV ratings are up 23% across the board and games are drawing in 13% more fans compared to last year. Total ticket sales are up 26% overall with the debut of the league's 13th team, the Golden State Valkyries. The league is building on its momentum with a plan to expand to 18 teams by 2030. Players are also seeking their own share of the success by pushing for a new contract to address the ongoing issue of low pay. Here's a breakdown of what is happening:

🏀 Merchandise sales and social media engagement are up. The league will also have a record $2.2 billion media rights deal starting next season, the largest in women's sports history.

🏀 The collective bargaining agreement between owners and players will expire at the end of October. Key issues for players include salaries, revenue sharing, and "prioritization," which allows them to play in other leagues for additional income.

🏀 The league aims to increase revenue by adding more games to the schedule. This year, each team will play 44 regular season games, and the Finals have been extended from a five-game series to a seven-game series. However, the league's traditional calendar — structured to avoid overlap with the NBA — has not changed, meaning more games are expected to be played each week than before.

3 things to know before you go

AFP / Getty Images / Getty Images U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., waves to supporters on August 28, 1963, on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The National Archives released thousands of newly digitized documents yesterday related to the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as part of an executive order by Trump. As the 2025-2026 school year nears, NPR wants to hear from you about the books you read in high school that helped shape who you are today. Your response could be included in a list of reader recommendations. Actor and Grammy Award winner Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died on Sunday at age 54.

