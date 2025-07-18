What the loss of federal funding means for KCLU

With Congress approving President Trump’s request to rescind nearly $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, all federal support for NPR, PBS, and member stations like KCLU has been eliminated.

KCLU General Manager Mary Olson appeared on Santa Barbara’s KYET television to discuss what this means for KCLU in the future.

Watch the interview .

As a result of the elimination of federal funding, KCLU will lose $300,000 this year—money used to bring you KCLU's local news coverage of the Tri-Counties you count on every day, plus KCLU’s special coverage of wildfires, mudslides, severe weather, and other critical stories.

KCLU also uses the funding to provide your favorite national programs, such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Fresh Air, Marketplace, and Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me.

It’s never been more critical to support KCLU, especially if you’ve never given before. You can support KCLU by becoming a sustaining member or making an additional gift.