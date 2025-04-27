Sundays at 6 p.m.

What if, in the future, everything breaks humanity's way?

Possible is an award-winning, weekly show that sketches out the brightest version of the future—and what it will take to get there. Hosts Reid Hoffman and Aria Finger explore what’s possible with forward-thinking leaders, deep thinkers, and ambitious builders across many fields, such as technology, art, education, and healthcare.

These conversations center on the ways technology—and, in particular, AI—is shaping the future.

Possible is a limited-run series that will air on KCLU for six weeks, starting on April 27, 2025.