AI chatbots are a growing part of our lives. Some experts worry they're distorting reality
As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly intertwined with every aspect of our daily lives, journalists and experts are hearing from people who say that AI chatbots have convinced them that the world they live in isn’t real.
We hear from Kashmir Hill, features writer for the New York Times covering technology, who has been writing about this
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR