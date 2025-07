/ An exterior view of the NVIDIA headquarters on May 30, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A California-based company that designs chips used in artificial intelligence has reached a big milestone even before Apple or Microsoft.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid learns more about Nvidia with Chris Miller, author of “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR