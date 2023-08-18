Bear runs onto field during high school football team's practice in Tennessee

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. During a Tennessee high school's football practice this week, a bear ran from the home stands onto the field. The Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders had just come out from the weight room when they saw the animal running around the stadium. Was it running gassers or just a little lost? It was there for several minutes. Coach Brad Waggoner tweeted, just another day in the Smoky Mountains. All good. The next opponent will seem tame by comparison.

