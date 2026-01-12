2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What New York's child care plan means for families

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 12, 2026 at 8:53 AM PST

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have unveiled a plan to offer free child care for 2-year-olds.

Mamdani ran for office last year on a promise of making the city more affordable for families.

Grace Rauh, the executive director of the good government group Citizens Union and a child care adviser to Mamdani’s transition committee, joins us to talk about how the program would work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Politics here and now
Here & Now Newsroom