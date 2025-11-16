Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump policies are 'not America first' in fight over MAGA

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., once one of President Trump's strongest supporters in Congress, called his foreign policies "not America first positions" and said his recent attacks against her can "put my life in danger." Greene and Trump have traded barbs in last few days over the future of the Make America Great Again movement, raising new questions about the president's firm grip on the Republican Party.

On Friday, Trump withdrew his endorsement of the Georgia lawmaker calling her "Wacky" and claiming Greene's recent criticism of him was all about his refusal to support her future political ambitions. On Saturday, Trump called here a "traitor" in a social media post.

"He called me a traitor and that is so extremely wrong," Greene said during an interview on CNN's State of The Union with Dana Bash on Sunday. "And those were the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger."

When asked about her previous attacks against political opponents — such as in 2020 when she posted an image of a gun alongside a group of progressive Democratic congresswomen — Greene apologized.

"I think that's fair criticism," Greene said. "And I would like to say humbly I'm sorry for taking part and the toxic politics. It's very bad for our country."

During the extensive interview, Greene also criticized Trump's recent defense of the H-1B visa program — which lets companies sponsor foreign-born workers for skilled labor. During a Tuesday Fox News interview, Trump said the U.S. has "to bring this talent" and he said the country doesn't have enough of it.

"Those are not America first positions," Greene said on Sunday before voicing displeasure at his frequent foreign trips. "And continuing to really travel all over the world doesn't help Americans back at home. I really — and I said this to him and I will say it out loud — I would love to see Air Force One be parked and stay home."

This public rift between Greene and Trump marks a brewing fissure in the GOP. When asked what caused the break, Greene pointed to the battle over releasing documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files, and that is shocking," Greene said.

The Georgia lawmaker said she doesn't believe Trump is implicated in these files.

The House of Representatives is set to vote on the release of documents related to investigations of Epstein this week after enough members signed a discharge petition brought by Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

On ABC News Sunday, Massie warned his fellow Republicans that voting against the release of the files would stain their long-term political futures — even if Trump attacks them in the short-term.

"In 2030, he's not going to be the president, and you will have voted to protect pedophiles," Massie said. "The record of this vote will last longer than Donald Trump's presidency."

