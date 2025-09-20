2025
Defense Secretary Hegseth requires new 'pledge' for reporters at the Pentagon

By Quil Lawrence
Published September 20, 2025 at 2:36 AM PDT
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 26, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images North America
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on June 26, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.

The Pentagon will drastically change its rules for journalists who cover the Department of Defense, two U.S. officials who are not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to NPR Friday.

Going forward, journalists must sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports, that hasn't been authorized for release.

The Pentagon says those who fail to obey the new policy will lose their press credentials, cutting off access to the headquarters of the largest department in the U.S. Government.

Writing about the shift, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on social media that, "The "press" does not run the Pentagon — the people do. The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules — or go home."

Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
