2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas Democrat Colin Allred on why he's running for Senate and what's ahead for the party

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 18, 2025 at 8:56 AM PDT
Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaks during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dallas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
/
Texas Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, speaks during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dallas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Democrat Colin Allred is running in the primary for a Senate seat next year that’s held by Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Allred, a civil rights attorney and former NFL linebacker, about why he’s running and what’s next for the Democratic party.

Editor’s note: Last week, we spoke with Texas State Rep. James Talarico, who is facing Allred in the primary to try to win this Senate seat. Here & Now reached out to Sen. John Cornyn, and his office declined an interview due to his schedule.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Politics here and now
Here & Now Newsroom