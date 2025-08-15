Trump and Putin conclude talks on Ukraine touting progress, but no breakthrough

Updated August 15, 2025 at 4:42 PM PDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Trump has finished his high-stakes summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and though the two leaders touted progress over ending the war in Ukraine they did not announce any steps toward reaching a ceasefire.

After several hours of talks on Friday, the leaders took their positions on a stage behind two lecterns inside a press filing center at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson flanked by U.S. and Russian flags. The backdrop behind them read "Pursuing Peace."

Trump said the two leaders "made some headway, but that there "was no deal until there's a deal."

"There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there," Trump said.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump referred to an agreement, but did not give any further specifics. He said his next steps would be reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Trump, who said he wanted to reach a ceasefire on this visit, said there are only a few points that need to be resolved.

"One is probably the most significant," he said.

Putin, who spoke first, thanked Trump for his cooperation and friendly conversation.

"Me and President Trump have built a very good business like and trustworthy contact," Putin said.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images / Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for talks with President Trump.

Trump, who pledged a quick end to the war in Ukraine during his 2024 campaign, touted that his long relationship with Putin would help him in discussions.

"He's a smart guy, been doing it for a long time, but so have I," Trump said on his way to Alaska. "We get along. It's a good respect level on both sides. And I think, you know, something's going to come up."

Trump warned of "severe consequences" for Putin if progress is not made on ending the war. "I'm not doing this for my health, okay," Trump said en route to the talks. "I don't need it. I'd like to focus on our country, but I'm doing this to save a lot of lives."

European leaders who have backed Ukraine in its fight against Russia spoke with Trump on Wednesday, saying Putin must agree to a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine before any peace talks begin.

On Friday, Trump said he was open to providing security guarantees for Ukraine "along with Europe and other countries" but emphasized that would not involve Ukraine becoming a part of NATO.

Ahead of the summit, Trump had talked about the possibility of a "land swap" between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly opposed ceding territory , noting that doing so would violate his country's constitution.

On the flight, Trump acknowledged that he and Putin would talk about land being exchanged — but said it was up to Ukraine. He has said he saw Friday's meeting as a prelude to broader talks between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Bastien Inzaurralde / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold up Ukrainian flags outside Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as Trump and Putin meet in Anchorage.

"I've got to let Ukraine make that decision. And I think they'll make a proper decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine. I'm here to get them at a table," he said.

As Trump and Putin were arriving in Alaska, Zelenskyy took to social media to criticize Russia for ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

"On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes," Zelenskyy said. "Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians factor in American strength. Make no mistake – strength."



