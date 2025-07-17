Rescission package heads to final vote. And, Trump floats firing the Fed chairman

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The Senate approved legislation early this morning to rescind $9 billion in federal funding for NPR, PBS, their member stations and foreign aid programs. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., noted that it has been over 30 years since a rescission package was passed. The House is expected to vote on the rescission package later today. If it passes, it will be a win for President Trump and DOGE's effort to slash overall government spending.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP / AP Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to speak with reporters about Senate Republicans' efforts to claw back $1.1 billion of funding authority from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and about $8.3 billion from foreign aid programs targeted by DOGE, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

🎧 Democrats have called it a dark day, stating that the bill will harm Americans who rely on public broadcasting and damage the U.S.'s reputation as a global leader, NPR's Deirdre Walsh tells Up First. The overall package was slimmed down from $9.4 billion by removing a proposed $400 million cut to PEPFAR, a global public health program created to combat HIV and AIDS that both Republicans and Democrats argue has been successful. Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, one of two Republican senators who voted against the rescission, cited an emergency alert from an Alaska public radio station Wednesday afternoon as an example of what is at stake if stations lose federal money.

Note: Under NPR's protocol for reporting on itself, no corporate official or news executive reviewed this story before it was posted publicly.

Trump says he hasn't ruled out firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, ahead of the end of his term in May. The president has become increasingly frustrated with Powell for months for not lowering interest rates. The Fed has been cautious about interest rates because it is evaluating the impact of the president's tariffs on inflation. However, Trump says Powell's decision not to lower rates is hurting the economy.

🎧 NPR's Deepa Shivaram says Trump could fire Powell, but only if there's legitimate cause, such as fraud. The Supreme Court ruled in May that the president could fire heads of independent agencies without cause, but it put the Fed in a different category, calling it a "uniquely structured, quasi-private entity." Paul Schiff Berman, a law professor at George Washington University, says it's possible the Supreme Court would go along with whatever cause Trump could provide for firing Powell. However, Berman says he thinks the damage has already been done to keep the Federal Reserve an independent entity.

The United Nations Security Council will meet today to discuss the conflict in the Middle East. The meeting comes after Israel launched airstrikes yesterday into Syria's capital of Damascus. The strikes hit the Defense Ministry headquarters and were close to the presidential palace. This was a significant escalation against Syria's new government that took power at the end of a long civil war.

🎧 Israel says it hit Syrian military positions to support militias from the Druze minority in a battle that's unfolding in Sweida in southern Syria. Interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has accused Israel of sowing division and trying to turn his country into a theater of chaos. NPR's Ruth Sherlock says that Israel's decision to intervene is deeply strategic. Israel doesn't trust al-Sharaa's government, which is Islamist and doesn't want its Syrian army to get closer to the Israeli border.

Today's listen

Hollie Fernando / Courtesy of the artist / Courtesy of the artist The songs made by Wet Leg, fronted by Rhian Teasdale (left) and Hester Chambers sound like they come from nowhere, and also everywhere.

The snarky indie-rock band Wet Leg burst onto the music scene three years ago when it released "Chaise Longue." The song led to instant, international popularity and invitations to play major festivals. The band then recorded its debut album, which earned two Grammy awards. Now, Wet Leg is following up its impressive debut with a second album, Moisturizer. The band's singer, Rhian Teasdale, spoke with Morning Edition about how the new music reveals a softer side while maintaining a playful attitude. Listen to Teasdale discuss the band's music and rise to fame — as well as snippets from the new album.

Deep dive

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images North America Newly-minted graduates are also encountering some storm clouds in the job market.

The U.S. unemployment rate is low, but few businesses are adding jobs, and most people who already have jobs are hesitant to give them up. This situation has made it hard for new college grads to start their careers. Economists suggest that this pattern is common among new graduates, making it one of the most challenging job markets they've faced in years, excluding the pandemic period. Alongside job cuts by the federal government, tech companies and consulting firms are also reducing their workforce after a phase of rapid growth. Employers are also generally cautious about hiring due to uncertain trade and tax policies. Here's what else is currently impacting the job market for recent graduates.

3 things to know before you go

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Greg Swan, whose son Drew died as a result of a fentanyl-related substance, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. The president signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, which aims to permanently classify all fentanyl-related substances as schedule I controlled substances and aid law enforcement in prosecuting trafficking and manufacturing offenses.

The White House announced that a key national grant program for fentanyl overdose prevention, which is currently underfunded by about $140 million, will be fully funded "in increments" instead of a single annual payment. It's a slow week on the Billboard charts due to limited new music releases, but Drake's new single, "What Did I Miss?" still managed to make a significant impact. These other records also managed to climb the charts. Out of journalistic curiosity, NPR's Windsor Johnston went on a date with an AI boyfriend using Replika, an app that lets you design an ideal AI companion. Here's how her experience went.

This newsletter was edited by Obed Manuel.

Copyright 2025 NPR