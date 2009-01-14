HUD's Priority: Stemming Foreclosures

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

President-elect Obama attended a dinner party last night, and you might be a bit surprised to hear who broke bread with the Democratic president-to-be. The dinner was hosted by the conservative columnist George Will at his home in the Washington suburb of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and conservative pundits Bill Crystal and David Brooks were also among those in attendance, according to reporters. We have no word yet on whether Mr. Obama has invited his dining companions to a return visit to what will be his new home in Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

