Tom Daschle Tops Next Batch Of Obama Picks

In Saturday's radio address, Obama announced that Shaun Donovan of New York is his pick for Housing and Urban Development secretary. On Thursday, Obama's supporter and former South Dakota senator Tom Daschle was nominated to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and director of the new White House Office of Health Reform.

Host Scott Simon talks with NPR's Juan Williams about how former Sen. Tom Daschle and the Obama administration will tackle the health care system.

