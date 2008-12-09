Illinois Governor Arrested In Corruption Probe

Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D-IL) and his top aide have been arrested on corruption charges related to filling the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama. Robert Grant, Chicago FBI chief, said in Tuesday's press conference, if Illinois "isn't the most corrupt state in the United States, it's certainly one hell of a competitor."

Former Chicago Tribune reporter Maurice Possley talks about the details of the investigation and the charges alleged in the criminal complaint.

