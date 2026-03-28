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Photos: 'No Kings' protests across the country

NPR | By Meredith Nierman
Published March 28, 2026 at 2:59 PM PDT

In large cities and small towns across the country, millions took to the streets today in protest against the policies of President Trump and his administration.

Organized by "No Kings," a network of progressive groups opposed to the administration's agenda, the protests are the third wave of demonstrations since the President took office for a second term. Last year, millions attended protests in June and again in October.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Crowds assemble at the Embarcadero in San Francisco prior to the start of the protest.
Martin do Nascimento / KQED
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KQED
Crowds assemble at the Embarcadero in San Francisco prior to the start of the protest.
Thousands of community members marched in the flagship "No Kings" protest in St. Paul.
Jaida Grey Eagle / MPR News
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MPR News
Thousands of community members marched in the flagship "No Kings" protest in St. Paul.
Thousands sign a banner in Hartford at the Capitol that says "We the People."
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
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Connecticut Public
Thousands sign a banner in Hartford at the Capitol that says "We the People."
Protesters hold signs and chant slogans in Driggs, Idaho.
Natalie Behring / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Protesters hold signs and chant slogans in Driggs, Idaho.
Demonstrators gather while holding signs near a roadside in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Jon Cherry / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Demonstrators gather while holding signs near a roadside in Shelbyville, Kentucky.
Demonstrators walk across the Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Virginia into Washington, DC.
Ken Cedeno / AFP
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AFP
Demonstrators walk across the Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Virginia into Washington, DC.
Demonstrators march down 7th Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
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Getty Images
Demonstrators march down 7th Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan.
Ken MacDonald tears up in Hartford as he listens to a speech about the plight of his fellow veterans.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
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Connecticut Public
Ken MacDonald tears up in Hartford as he listens to a speech about the plight of his fellow veterans.
A large crowd marches across the South First bridge toward a gathering at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
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KUT News
A large crowd marches across the South First bridge toward a gathering at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.
Lindsay Holliday waves an American flag in Rosa Parks Square in Macon, Georgia.
Grant Blankenship / GPB News
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GPB News
Lindsay Holliday waves an American flag in Rosa Parks Square in Macon, Georgia.
Demonstrators in downtown St. Louis walk by large banners decrying the U.S. conflict in Iran and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
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St. Louis Public Radio
Demonstrators in downtown St. Louis walk by large banners decrying the U.S. conflict in Iran and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Kat Carves works on a ice sculpture that says 'End Ice' ahead of the rally on the Boston Common in Boston.
Arthur Mansavage / GBH News
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GBH News
Kat Carves works on a ice sculpture that says 'End Ice' ahead of the rally on the Boston Common in Boston.
Protestors march across an overpass near the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta.
Elijah Nouvelage / AFP
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AFP
Protestors march across an overpass near the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta.
Protesters hold a banner reading "End the wars, stop ICE, general strike" at Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.
Gustavo Hernandez / KQED
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KQED
Protesters hold a banner reading "End the wars, stop ICE, general strike" at Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.
Maria Perry, left, and John Stock, right, joined protesters gathering in Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Julie Denesha / KCUR
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KCUR
Maria Perry, left, and John Stock, right, joined protesters gathering in Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.
Duane Inge, a 63-year-old demonstrator, protests in front of Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
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St. Louis Public Radio
Duane Inge, a 63-year-old demonstrator, protests in front of Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.
A protestor wears a "Let's be brave" pin at a rally in Richmond, Virginia.
Shaban Athuman / VPM
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VPM
A protestor wears a "Let's be brave" pin at a rally in Richmond, Virginia.
Demonstrators in costumes stand along the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Ken Cedeno / AFP
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AFP
Demonstrators in costumes stand along the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Protestors listens as speakers address the crowd gathered in Richmond, Virginia.
Shaban Athuman / VPM News
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VPM News
Protestors listens as speakers address the crowd gathered in Richmond, Virginia.
Protesters descend on Times Square in New York City.
Charly Triballeau / AFP
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AFP
Protesters descend on Times Square in New York City.
Demonstrators begin to march from the Western Sculpture Garden at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
Steven Garcia / Minnesota Public Radio
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Minnesota Public Radio
Demonstrators begin to march from the Western Sculpture Garden at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
Thousands march towards the Steel Bridge from the waterfront in Portland, Oregon.
Saskia Hatvany / OPB
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OPB
Thousands march towards the Steel Bridge from the waterfront in Portland, Oregon.
National and Global
Meredith Nierman