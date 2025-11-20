10 binge-worthy podcasts for your Thanksgiving week

It's that time of year again. For most of us, Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday season, packed with travel snafus, busy social calendars and lots of leftovers. Those long holiday lulls can actually be a gift: a rare block of uninterrupted time.

And the thing about podcasts is that they have the power to transport you. You could be on a plane, train or automobile – or maybe on your mom's couch – and find yourself at a Texan standoff. Or on an active crime scene in the Florida Keys. Or in 1974.

Whether you're looking for pre-Thanksgiving zen or Black Friday thrills, here are 10 podcasts that'll take you places.

Worried about politics coming up at the dinner table?

Embedded's Alternate Realities brings together a father and son on opposite ends of the political spectrum. It's not always easy to talk politics with loved ones, but this series shows the value in trying.

Also queue up: This episode of Life Kit , which shares practical tips on navigating tense conversations.

Are you a true crime sleuth on the hunt for your next case?

NHPR's Operation Night Cat follows one of the biggest poaching cases in New England's history. Bobcats aren't the only victims – the story has a surprising connection to a cover-up within the New Hampshire State Prison for Men.

Also queue up: WLRN's Keeper and Killer , a tale of one family torn apart by mental illness and murder.

Have a soft spot for modern-day Robin Hoods and money schemes?

GBH's Scratch & Win traces America's multibillion gambling industry back to the Massachusetts Lottery. Learn how state legislators from the 1970s tried to beat illegal bookies at their own game.

Also queue up: GPB's Robbery, Inc ., which delves into the life and schemes of a Georgian career burglar.

Curious about the fringe communities that live next door?

A Whole Other Country from Marfa Public Radio uncovers a Midwestern transplant's fight to create his own Republic of Texas in the '90s. It's a wild, Western ride.

Also queue up: BPR's Onward Christian Soldiers , where one pastor wants to claim a college town for Jesus.

Do you need to get outside after your second helping of leftovers?

WNYC's Our Common Nature is a cross-country road trip set to Yo-Yo Ma's music. The cellist travels from Alaska to West Virginia, meeting with local leaders who care for the natural world.

Also queue up: IPR's Points North if you'd rather be kayaking through the Great Lakes.

Saved a little room for dessert (or another pod)?



