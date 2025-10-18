Photos: Scenes from the No Kings Protests

Demonstrators across the U.S. took to the streets on Saturday as part of a nationwide No Kings rally to protest the policies of the Trump Administration. The demonstrations are part of a larger No Kings movement that emerged in a first wave of protests last June.

From major cities to small rural towns, NPR station photographers were on the ground documenting the events in their communities.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Demonstrators march during a No Kings protest in San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 18, 2025.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Protestors sign a "We the People" banner in Hartford, CT.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU Tara Reel, dressed as the "grieving" Statue of Liberty, a recent federal worker who took the deferred resignation program. Large crowds gathered in downtown Washington D.C. on Oct 18, 2025 for the "No Kings" rally.

Eli Imadali / OPB / OPB A Portland police officer with a rose on their uniform at the "No Kings 2.0" rally in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 18, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Police officers shoot pepper balls and throw chemical canisters into a small group of protesters who refused to disperse from 20th and Wewatta Streets in Denver after the main No Kings rally ended on Oct. 18, 2025.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream / Ideastream Protestors line the streets in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

Megan Farmer / KUOW / KUOW Protesters gather for the No Kings rally at Seattle Center on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Seattle, Wa.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU An impromptu dance party broke out on in a crowd gathered in Washington, DC.

Shaban Athuman / VPM News / VPM News Barbara Hunrath joins thousands of others who took to the streets for a "No Kings" rally on Saturday, October 18, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU / WGCU Demonstrators holding signs and an upside-down American flag as a signal of distress in Fort Myers, Florida.

Robin Lubbock / WBUR / WBUR Protesters wave banners at the No Kings rally on Boston Common in Ma.

Gustavo Hernandez / KQED / KQED Rep. Lateefah Simon speaks during the No Kings National Day of Action at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. on Oct. 18, 2025.

Grant Blankenship / Georgia Public Broadcasting / Georgia Public Broadcasting Joe Bondulich carries a flag past the crowd gathered on the side of College Street in Macon, GA. "This is the flag the last time we fought kings. This is original 13 stars and 13 stripes," Bondulich said, "So this is the original Revolution flag."

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA Samantha Shub holds up a flag as the 'No Kings" protest ramps up in Plano, TX.

Kennedy Weatherby / KUT News / KUT News Protestors chant while marching down Congress Avenue during the "No Kings" Protest in Austin, Texas.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News Crowds gather at the Capitol in Austin, TX.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Raven Payment (l) andTyler Crazybear (r) speak as protesters fill the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

Brian Stevenson / Vermont Public Media / Vermont Public Media Protestors gathered at City Hall Park in Burlington, VT.

Caroline Ballard / KUER / KUER A protestor holds a sign at a No Kings protest in Salt Lake City, UT.

Paola Rodriguez / STLPR / STLPR Amy Gryder (l) and her daughter, Ella Walther (r), stand outside for the No Kings Protest on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peter's, MO. Walther says when it comes to civil liberties that goes for everybody. "This isn't a right or left issue. This is a right or wrong issue," Walther said. "What's happening right now impacts everyone."'

Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB / OPB Jen Sandoval aka "Día de los Meow-tos" attends the "No Kings" protest in Prineville, Ore., on Oct. 18, 2025. Sandoval, 54, who is Mexican-American says she's protesting ICE detentions and deportations.