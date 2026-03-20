It's orchid mania! The Super Bowl of orchids is underway in Santa Barbara

Water is flowing down a beautiful waterfall, surrounded by orchids. It feels like something you’d find on a tropical island.

But, we’re actually inside a building at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, where orchid growers created elaborate displays for the 78th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show .

"It's one of the longest-running shows in the nation, and very unique, because it's run by commercial orchid growers. We all have skin in the game," said Lauris Rose, President of the Orchid Show. "We want to showcase what we're doing."

She added that the Santa Barbara area is known worldwide for its orchids.

"Santa Barbara's climate, being this Mediterranean climate, everybody, the Japanese, the Dutch, have remarked to me that the air here is different," said Rose. "The mountains are right there, there's no plains like in San Diego County, where the air heats up, and then there's the ocean, and we get all that beautiful Central Coast fog. It's really good growing conditions."

Commercial orchid growers from the region are the backbone of the seven-decade-long show. But exhibitors from around the world participate. A Carpinteria grower is putting the finishing touches on his entry in the show this year, which is a living room-sized display that feels like you are in a tropical jungle filled with orchids.

"I'm kind of doing a freestyle (display) with what I have in bloom," said Joe Ambriz, who owns Ambriz Kingdom of Plants. "The show is titled 'Orchid Escape,' so what I am doing right here is my own little personal orchid escape."

He said commercial growers and hobbyists spend months planning their displays for the show. "This show is one of the most prestigious shows in California, if not the United States," said Ambriz. "People come to show off not only what they've been working all year on, but sometimes years and years."

Bill Robson is an amateur orchid grower with a display of about two dozen plants in the show. He said he loves the challenge of growing the plants.

"I've always loved orchids," said Robson. "I'm now 80, and you've got to have something to do."

The dozens of displays try to capture the theme of the year’s show. But some are outside of the box.

One created by Erik Holenda, with the Five Cities Orchid Society, is an ode to a classic movie. There is an iconic picture of actress Raquel Welch in a bikini above the exhibit.

What does it have to do with orchids? "This is going to appeal to a small segment of the older population," laughed Holenda. "The theme is 'Orchid Escape.' All those who have seen the movie The Shawshank Redemption will get it."

There's the poster, and the group has created a little hillside with a replica of a sewer pipe, and there's a dummy in it. It's recreating Tim Robbins escape from the prison in the movie. And, while there are no orchids in the movie, this version has lots of them.

Lance Orozco / KCLU An orchid show display being built by a Central Coast orchild society pays tribute to the movie 'Shawshank Redemption.'

The Orchid Show attracts orchid lovers from around the country. On opening day, there are even busloads of people from around the state who come to see the flowers at their freshest.

But, Rose said, you don’t have to be a die-hard fan to enjoy the show.

"I hope they know that there's something more than you see on Etsy," said Rose. "There's variety in this show. It's like Disneyland for orchid growers."

The show runs 9 to 5 daily, Friday through Sunday, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. In addition to the huge displays in the main exhibition hall, there are orchid art exhibits, workshops, demonstrations, and an area where you can buy orchids from around the world.