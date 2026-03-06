1,600-acre-plus South Coast nature preserve opens to the public

It’s a beautiful view from the foothills above Ventura. We’re on a steep trail surrounded by rugged canyons. In the distance, you can see the City of Ventura, the Pacific Ocean, and all the way to the Channel Islands.

We’re at the Ventura Hills Nature Preserve .

Thanks to some Ventura residents, instead of being covered with homes, these hills remain as pristine as they were a hundred years ago.

"It's truly exhilarating. It's been such a long road to get here, and what it means to the future of Ventura, and the community...it's huge, it's huge, because it's forever," said Brook Ashworth, founding president of the Ventura Hillside Conservancy, which is now known as the Ventura Land Trust.

In the early 2000’s, voters rejected a proposal that would have allowed homes on this land, known as Mariano Rancho. It led some of the development opponents to propose the next step, which was to buy and preserve the 1645 acres. "

It was such a community effort. It was such a group effort," said Ashworth.

But it didn’t happen quickly.

"I think any land conservation in California is extremely complicated. This one was years and years in the making," said

Drew Powers, President of the Ventura Land Trust’s Board of Directors.

The Trust was working on buying and preserving the Harmon Canyon area, 2,100 acres of land east of Marino Rancho, when it suddenly got the chance to purchase this property.

It was a big opportunity, but also a big gamble for the nonprofit to commit to the $4 million purchase price to buy the land. It was already stretched thin financially.

"My predecessor, Derek Poultney, was able to fairly quickly raise $2 million, and the other $2 (million) came from Montecito Bank and Trust, which provided some financing for us to acquire the land," said Ventura Land Trust Executive Director Melissa Baffa.

The trust bought the land in 2020. But, there were questions about how to manage in a way that it could coexist with the homes adjoining it. There were uses of community meetings. Money also had to be raised to come up with a plan to preserve it, while opening it to the public in a way that the land could be protected. Six years later, the day when it could be opened to the community arrived.

"What's exciting for the Ventura Land Trust is that this land that we are celebrating opening up to the public is the inspiration for the founding of our organization," said Baffa. The property was renamed the Ventura Hills Nature Preserve.

Lance Orozco / KCLU The Ventura Hills Nature Preserve trailhead.

One of the big projects that's still underway is studying the flora and fauna on the land. There are some rare and endangered species, as well as dozens of species of birds and mammals ranging from mountain lions to bears.

For those who’ve been working on opening up this land to the public for years, it’s an exciting day.

"It's a surreal feeling," said Land Trust Deputy Director Dan Hulst. "I first came out on this property in 2019, during the time we were wondering if we should buy this property. To be here in 2026, with it open to the public, is an astounding feeling."